Mountain lion wanders near San Mateo home

SAN MATEO (KRON)– A mountain lion came within 25-feet of a home in a rural area of San Mateo Tuesday evening.
The lion was spotted around 6:40 p.m. in the backyard of a home on Bennington Court in the Highlands neighborhood, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Residents were warned to close and lock their doors.
The mountain lion wandered near the home several times, but no one was harmed.
Sheriffs said, the animal eventually retreated into a nearby ravine.
