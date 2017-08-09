North Korea says it will attack waters near Guam by mid-August By Associated Press Published: August 9, 2017, 3:17 pm Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) People walk by a TV screen showing a local news program reporting with an image of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. North Korea and the United States traded escalating threats, with President Donald Trump threatening Pyongyang "with fire and fury like the world has never seen" and the North's military claiming Wednesday it was examining its plans for attacking Guam. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) – North Korea says it will complete plan to attack waters near Guam by mid-August then wait for commander in chief’s order. Stay with KRON4 News for updates Share this:Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Advertisement