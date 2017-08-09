People Behaving Badly: Illegal dumping outside Burlingame thrift store

BURLINGAME (KRON) — Almost every city around the city has a problem with illegal dumping.

Often, the items are left on empty lots or on the curb, causing blight.

But there are times when the problem is more than just an eyesore.

It can be a costly burden that hurts those least likely to help themselves–in this case, kittens and puppies.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

