SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police have arrested a North Beach restaurant manager for sexually assaulting his stepson multiple times when he was between 6 and 11 years old, officers said.

Forty-eight-year-old Gaspare Giudice was booked into jail for oral copulation and penetration with a foreign object, police said.

The stepson, who is now in his early 20s, reported his stepfather to police.

Giudice was arrested on Aug. 2.

He worked at the Original U.S. Restaurant.

