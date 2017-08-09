San Francisco police: North Beach restaurant manager arrested for sexually assaulting young stepson multiple times

By Published:
Forty-eight-year-old Gaspare Giudice
Forty-eight-year-old Gaspare Giudice

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police have arrested a North Beach restaurant manager for sexually assaulting his stepson multiple times when he was between 6 and 11 years old, officers said.

Forty-eight-year-old Gaspare Giudice was booked into jail for oral copulation and penetration with a foreign object, police said.

The stepson, who is now in his early 20s, reported his stepfather to police.

Giudice was arrested on Aug. 2.

He worked at the Original U.S. Restaurant.

KRON4’s J.R. Stone will have more information during KRON4 News at 10 p.m.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s