San Francisco police seek suspect after woman reports kidnapping

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are looking for a man after a woman reported being kidnapping in the city’s Mission District early Wednesday morning.

An 18-year-old woman met the suspect and got into his car, according to police. The suspect then refused to let her out of the car.

The woman saw police in the area of 21st and Folsom streets at around 2:03 a.m. She was able to escape and ask for help.

The suspect fled the scene.

Officers have located the suspect’s vehicle and a handgun.

The suspect is only described as a 25-year-old white man, police said.

