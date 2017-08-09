SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a suspicious device in the city’s Tenderloin district Wednesday.
Officers have issued a shelter-in-place for the area of Turk and Leavenworth Streets.
Pedestrians and traffic should avoid the area.
No further details were released.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
#SFPD investigating a suspicious device. Pedestrians and vehicular traffic avoid the area. Shelter-in-place. SFPD EOD is enroute. #sf pic.twitter.com/LBHSer5BHR
— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) August 9, 2017
Avoid the area of Turk & Leavenworth Streets due to #SFPD Police activity. Shelter-in-place has been advised. Expect @sfmta_muni delays. #SF pic.twitter.com/mjX2ULge3r
— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) August 9, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- NORTH KOREA THREATENS PREEMPTIVE STRIKE ON GUAM
- SANTA CLARA COUPLE FOUND DEAD IN MURDER-SUICIDE
- DA: WOMAN ARRESTED IN MURDER ON TWIN PEAKS SHOT MAN
- FATHER KILLED IN SHOOTING AT SAN JOSE LIQUOR STORE
- VIDEO: TRUMP WARNS NORTH KOREA OF ‘FIRE AND FURY’
- SAN FRANCISCO STREET SELLS FOR $90K