SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a suspicious device in the city’s Tenderloin district Wednesday.

Officers have issued a shelter-in-place for the area of Turk and Leavenworth Streets.

Pedestrians and traffic should avoid the area.

No further details were released.

#SFPD investigating a suspicious device. Pedestrians and vehicular traffic avoid the area. Shelter-in-place. SFPD EOD is enroute. #sf pic.twitter.com/LBHSer5BHR — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) August 9, 2017

Avoid the area of Turk & Leavenworth Streets due to #SFPD Police activity. Shelter-in-place has been advised. Expect @sfmta_muni delays. #SF pic.twitter.com/mjX2ULge3r — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) August 9, 2017

