Suspicious device prompts shelter-in-place in San Francisco’s Tenderloin

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a suspicious device in the city’s Tenderloin district Wednesday.

Officers have issued a shelter-in-place for the area of Turk and Leavenworth Streets.

Pedestrians and traffic should avoid the area.

No further details were released.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s