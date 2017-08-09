SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Henry Wofford talk about the scary scene at Tuesday’s 49ers practice and Henry shows off his rapping skills.

Rookie linebacker Donavin Newsom was taken away by ambulance during San Francisco 49ers practice Tuesday.

The Oakland A’s are taking on Seattle tonight after losing them to yesterday.

Steph Curry was at Kezar Pavillion to coach a high school showcase game against his brother, Seth.

Darya tried to keep all the Kardashian basketball ex’s straight.

Wofford ends the segment with a rap.

