Toddler found wandering around San Jose apartment complex alone

Published: Updated:

SAN JOSE (KRON)– San Jose police located a toddler who was found wandering an apartment complex in San Jose by himself Wednesday morning.

Officers received a report around 3:30 a.m. of a child between the ages of one and two years old, wandering around an apartment complex located at 4300 The Woods Drive.

Responding officers found the young boy and searched for the child’s parents but were unsuccessful.

He was transported to a local hospital to receive medical attention and clearance, police said.

