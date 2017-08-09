VIDEO: Back-to-school shoe giveaway in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — A major back-to-school shoe giveaway is taking place for residents in Vallejo.

It is part of a long running charitable event aimed at helping struggling parents meet the needs of children getting ready to for the new school year, which starts soon.

Multiple bags full of shoes for elementary school students were being given out to students.

“These are brand new shoes,” The Hill Vallejo Pastor Scott Peterson said.

These shoes were donated to the Vallejo Outreach Organization for a charitable event started at The Hill Vallejo where Scott Peterson is the senior pastor.

“So about 25 years ago, The Hill Vallejo started an outreach called Vallejo Outreach, and it has morphed into a school readiness program, and last year, we started giving away shoes,” Pastor Peterson said. “We hoped to receive 500 hundred pairs of shoes.”

Thanks to the community’s generosity, Vallejo Outreach surpassed that 500 pair-of-shoes goal and received donations of 700 pairs of shoes.

This year’s goal was to receive donations of 1,000 back-to-school shoes.

“And as you can see, we’ve got over 1,200 pairs of shoes to give away on this Saturday,” Peterson said.

These shoes are primarily in sizes for elementary school-aged children in need.

In fact, Pastor Peterson says he is seeing more working families in need of help preparing their kids for back to school.

“Working families especially need help, with the high cost of healthcare and all the other expenses necessary to get a child ready for school,” Peterson said. “We believe this is a great service for all people. In addition to a new pair of shoes, we have free haircuts, backpacks, eye examinations, dental examinations, healthcare professionals doing health screenings for children and adults.”

There will also be free lunch served.

The Vallejo Outreach charitable event takes place this Saturday at 11 a.m.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES