SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Gas prices in cities across the Bay Area and California are on the rise.

This week, California drivers are paying on average of $2.96 for a gallon of unleaded regular gas.

That’s up 3 cents from a month ago, according to AAA.

In the Bay Area, drivers are paying on average $3.02 per gallon.

In Oakland and Vallejo, gas prices rose 3 cents, and in San Jose, prices rose by 4 cents.

San Francisco had the highest gas prices in the Bay Area, and second-highest in the state, at $3.12 per gallon.

