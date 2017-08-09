SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A more than century old headstone was found buried underneath a garage in San Francisco.

While sawing through cement and digging through dirt, a routine underground panel upgrade took a bizarre twist Tuesday.

Daniel McCluskey and his team of electricians at “Lowes Electric” hammered into a large block of marble.

The home is located on Iris Avenue at Mayfair Drive in San Francisco’s Laurel Heights neighborhood.

Decades ago, the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office says this whole area was Laurel Cemetary.

Until around the start of World War II, when the bodies were exhumed and moved to Colma to make way for housing.

The Medical Examiner’s Office says some of the headstones stayed behind and were used as landfill.

“[We were] very surprised, no one wanted to touch it to begin with,” said McCluskey.

Patrick and Breda Phillips have lived in this home since the 70s.

“I find it quite fascinating, actually. We know we’re never alone,” said Breda.

And, believe it or not, this isn’t the first time that the Phillips have found a headstone on their property

More than 30 years ago, they found one in their side yard.

“It was a marble 18-year-old Japanese merchant seaman,” Patrick said.

In that case, Patrick says he reached out to the Embassy of Japan, which helped reconcile the headstone with the merchant’s family.

There are several names inscribed on the recently discovered headstone.

The most legible, Charles Cooper, a native of Germany who passed away more than 100 years ago.

So what are they planning to do with the headstone?

“Well, we’re leaving it right where it is. And, let it rest in peace forever more.”

