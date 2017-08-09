SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With the thought of a potential nuclear war, it probably has a lot of people on edge.

With the rhetoric between the leaders of the United States and North Korea over nuclear weapons, there is an increasing concern among those living in the Bay Area.

“San Francisco plans for all emergencies because we take an all hazards approach,” San Francisco Department of Emergency Management Director of External Affairs Francis Zamora said.

“We have something called the city’s emergency response plan, and in that plan, we not only talk about how we coordinate the response to any type of emergency, but we also talk about how we get (alerts) and warning out to the public–how we manage mass fatalities, how we manage care and shelter, or even how we manage evacuation,” Zamora said.

The city’s emergency preparedness hub sf72.org doesn’t address specific incidents like earthquakes, floods, or nuclear war.

But it does suggest, regardless the issues, certain things stay the same–having emergency supplies for 72 hours, have an emergency plan for contacting and meeting loved ones, and have a way to get additional instruction for government agencies.

In San Francisco, that can be through its extensive speaker system or by signing up for text alerts that come directly to your phone.

“You need to get that information to know what to do,” Zamora said. “It applies for an earthquake, weather, or something man-made”

For more specifics about a nuclear blast, one must navigate to FEMA’s ready.gov website.

In addition to the mushroom cloud, you’ll also find specifics ways to protect yourself and how taking shelter is absolutely necessary.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES