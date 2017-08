LOS ALTOS (KRON) — A water main break in Los Altos has shut down northbound Grant Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews are repairing the break on Grant Road between Fremont and Richardson avenues.

Repair work is happening in the southbound lane and will continue until it is done, which will be around 5 p.m., police said.

The northbound lane is open to traffic.

Cars are being detoured off of southbound Grant Road.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

