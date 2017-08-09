WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug to treat ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Radicava is now available in the United States.

The infusion therapy was developed in Japan and has proved to be very effective for patients.

The mother of the man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge has been working for the drug’s approval.

She says the FDA fast-tracked the approval of the drug, foregoing a clinical trial in America.

That saved money, and more important for ALS patients, time.

“It’s never a good time to get an ALS diagnosis, but today, that diagnosis is different than it has been for 150 years. That’s progress, and that’s hope,” Nancy Frates said.

Radicava is the first drug to treat ALS that the FDA has approved in more than 20 years.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES