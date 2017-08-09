SANTA CLARA (KRON) — Santa Clara police say there’s been a rise in smash-and-grab incidents in a popular parking lot.

All five incidents happened Thursday night at a shared parking lot on Great America Parkway and Mission College Boulevard right next to the IHOP restaurant.

Police say the thieves broke windows and stole backpacks, notebooks, and laptops.

And they point out that all the stolen items were left in plain view.

“Nowadays, you can’t really trust leaving anything in your car,” resident Melissa Granada said. “So, I’ve never left purses in the car. And now, you can’t even just leave backpacks.”

Santa Clara police have stepped up patrols in the area and encourage business owners to put up signs letting people know this is a high burglary area.

