DISTURBING VIDEO: Las Vegas police release body cam video of shooting of naked suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Assistant Sheriff Todd Fasulo held a news conference Tuesday to discuss the details surrounding the Aug. 5 officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday in the 2000 block of East Warm Springs Road.

On Monday, Las Vegas police identified the officer who shot and wounded a naked man who was threatening to kill himself as 42-year-old Officer Mark Hatten. Police said Officer Hatten fired a single shot at 25-year-old Jason Funke.

Funke was in a church parking lot armed with a semiautomatic handgun while he was making threats against himself. Metro said there were children inside of the church.

On the surveillance video released Tuesday, officers could be heard giving Funke orders to put down his weapon, and at one point the gunman initially appeared to be obeying orders to put down the gun and walk away, but then he turned around and ran toward it.

Funk was just 10-feet away from officers when it happened, Metro said.

A K-9 dog was deployed to take Funke into custody. However, the dog turned towards a pursuing patrol officer and bit him on the belt.

Officer Hatten saw that the suspect was running directly towards the handgun and fired one shot striking Funke in the shoulder area.

Funke fell to the ground, the K-9 dog was re-deployed, and officers took him into custody. Funke was transported to Sunrise Trauma where he is listed in stable condition.

Police say Hatten is a 10-year veteran of the department. He is assigned to the Community Policing Division and now on routine administrative leave.

