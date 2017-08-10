$11,000 worth of football equipment stolen from Fremont high school

FREMONT (KRON)–Burglars stole $11,000 worth of football equipment from a high school in Fremont.

The burglary happened in July, but the school reported the incident Wednesday.

The thieves didn’t break a lock. The school’s gym was open because of construction.

Administrators wanted construction crews to move in and out of the facility freely.

Burglars stole about 15 helmets and 30 helmets totaling up to $11,000.

The upcoming football season may be in jeopardy due to a shortage of equipment.

