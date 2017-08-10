18-year-old rushed to hospital following shooting in Redwood City



REDWOOD CITY (KRON)–An 18-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital after being shot early Thursday morning.

At around 1:45 a.m. police received a disturbance call.

Responding officers found the 18-year-old victim between Hoover Street and Haven Avenue.

He was transported to a hospital where he is undergoing surgery.

Police are releasing little information because it’s an ongoing investigation.

18-year old man shot in Redwood City @kron4news pic.twitter.com/8EghOOw6nT — Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) August 10, 2017

