2 San Jose airport workers hospitalized after exposure to carbon monoxide



SAN JOSE (KRON)– Two maintenance workers at Mineta San Jose International Airport were taken to a hospital Thursday morning after being exposed to carbon monoxide, according to airport officials.

According to a spokesperson with SJC, the employees were working with a gasoline-powered saw cutter near Terminal A, a distance away from boarding gates.

At around 1:00 a.m. the workers began experiencing headaches, lightheadedness, and shortness of breath, officials said.

All work stopped and San Jose Fire Department personnel arrived to treat the workers. Crews tested the area and found that there were higher than normal levels of carbon monoxide.

The area was cleaned and ventilated by airport staff.

San Jose fire officials tested the area again, and the results revealed acceptable levels of carbon monoxide, a staff member said.

Breaking news-2 workers at mineta San Jose intl airport taken to hospital with carbon monoxide symptoms @kron4news pic.twitter.com/cTM65ykgFW — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) August 10, 2017

