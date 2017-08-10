SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Over 75 people were arrested in a massive Bay Area illegal weapons and drug bust, authorities announced on Thursday.

The two-year investigation, with the involvement of multiple law enforcement agencies, in “Operation Cold Day” ended with arrests for state and federal crimes.

“This week we took a key preemptive step in our battle against violent crime,” U.S. Attorney Stretch said. “By pooling the resources of the federal government with those of our state and local law enforcement partners, scores of weapons that we allege were illegally possessed and sold now have been taken off the streets. We commend and thank all of our law enforcement partners who have risked their safety to bring this phase of the operation to a successful conclusion.”

Forty-two people were arrested on federal charges, along with dozens charged in state court.

“It is our duty to make this community a safer place for you and your families,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Snyder said. “The safety of the public is at the core of ATF’s mission and we stand at the frontline eradicating violent crime from our streets. One firearm in the hands of a gang member or prohibited person is one firearm too many. It only takes one round from one gun to end a life. Today ATF and our partners stand here united and proud to serve our communities. Through everyone’s hard work and dedication this operation has been a true success. These are also our neighborhoods and today the greater San Francisco area is a safer place.”

Those arrested were charged in mostly separate indictments, officials said.

“Gun violence has negatively impacted the lives of far too many people in San Francisco,” SFPD Chief Scott said. “This type of violence is more likely to happen when guns are in the hands of individuals willing to obtain and/or use them illegally. This interagency collaboration and the resulting arrests goes a long way to towards addressing gun violence by removing from our streets firearms and those willing to obtain them illegally and potentially use them.”

The alleged crimes included:

Possessing illegal firearms (such as firearms with obliterated serial numbers), in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 922(k);

Engaging in the unlicensed dealing in firearms, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 922(a)(1)(A);

Distributing and possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(B)(viii);

Being a felon in possession of a firearm, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1); and

Participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine base, in violation of 21 U.S.C. § 846.

“Law enforcement is at its best when we all come together to enhance public safety,” District Attorney Gascón said. “My office’s Crime Strategies Unit is always looking for creative ways to work with our law enforcement partners to make our jurisdictions safer together.”

The following agencies were involved: ATF; the California Highway Patrol; and the police departments of San Francisco, Redwood City, San Bruno, and Daly City; and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

OPERATION COLD DAY FEDERAL DEFENDANTS

The statutes referenced above correlate to the following alleged offenses :

18 U.S.C. § 371- Conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license

18 U.S.C. § 111(b)- Assault on a federal officer

18 U.S.C. § 922(a)- Dealing in firearms without a license

18 U.S.C. § 922(g)- Felon in possession of a firearm

18 U.S.C. § 922(k)- Possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number

21 U.S.C. § 841- Distribution and/or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance

21 U.S.C. § 846- Conspiracy to distribute and/or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance

26 U.S.C. § 5861(d)- Possession of an unregistered firearm