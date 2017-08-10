SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Over 75 people were arrested in a massive Bay Area illegal weapons and drug bust, authorities announced on Thursday.
The two-year investigation, with the involvement of multiple law enforcement agencies, in “Operation Cold Day” ended with arrests for state and federal crimes.
“This week we took a key preemptive step in our battle against violent crime,” U.S. Attorney Stretch said. “By pooling the resources of the federal government with those of our state and local law enforcement partners, scores of weapons that we allege were illegally possessed and sold now have been taken off the streets. We commend and thank all of our law enforcement partners who have risked their safety to bring this phase of the operation to a successful conclusion.”
Forty-two people were arrested on federal charges, along with dozens charged in state court.
“It is our duty to make this community a safer place for you and your families,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Snyder said. “The safety of the public is at the core of ATF’s mission and we stand at the frontline eradicating violent crime from our streets. One firearm in the hands of a gang member or prohibited person is one firearm too many. It only takes one round from one gun to end a life. Today ATF and our partners stand here united and proud to serve our communities. Through everyone’s hard work and dedication this operation has been a true success. These are also our neighborhoods and today the greater San Francisco area is a safer place.”
Those arrested were charged in mostly separate indictments, officials said.
“Gun violence has negatively impacted the lives of far too many people in San Francisco,” SFPD Chief Scott said. “This type of violence is more likely to happen when guns are in the hands of individuals willing to obtain and/or use them illegally. This interagency collaboration and the resulting arrests goes a long way to towards addressing gun violence by removing from our streets firearms and those willing to obtain them illegally and potentially use them.”
The alleged crimes included:
- Possessing illegal firearms (such as firearms with obliterated serial numbers), in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 922(k);
- Engaging in the unlicensed dealing in firearms, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 922(a)(1)(A);
- Distributing and possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(B)(viii);
- Being a felon in possession of a firearm, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1); and
- Participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine base, in violation of 21 U.S.C. § 846.
“Law enforcement is at its best when we all come together to enhance public safety,” District Attorney Gascón said. “My office’s Crime Strategies Unit is always looking for creative ways to work with our law enforcement partners to make our jurisdictions safer together.”
The following agencies were involved: ATF; the California Highway Patrol; and the police departments of San Francisco, Redwood City, San Bruno, and Daly City; and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
OPERATION COLD DAY FEDERAL DEFENDANTS
|Defendant
|Case Number(s)
|Charges
|MARIO ALVARADO
|CR 17-336 WHA
|21 U.S.C. § 841
21 U.S.C. § 846
18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1)
|HARRINGTON AMADOR
|CR 17-361 WHA
|21 U.S.C. § 841
|AISHAH BUENAVENTURA
|CR 17-395 CRB
CR 17-402 CRB
CR 17-401 RS
|21 U.S.C. § 841 (four counts)
21 U.S.C. § 846 (two counts)
18 U.S.C. § 922(a)(1)
|PAUL BIDINGER
|CR 17-391 EMC
|21 U.S.C. § 841
21 U.S.C. § 846
|ALLELEA CABILES
|CR 17-404 SI
|21 U.S.C. § 841 (two counts)
21 U.S.C. § 846
|RYAN COSINO
|CR 17-402 CRB
|21 U.S.C. § 841
21 U.S.C. § 846
|VICENTE CRUZ
|CR 17-356 EMC
|21 U.S.C. § 841 (two counts)
21 U.S.C. § 846
18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1)
|DAVID DAYAN
|CR 17-372 MMC
|21 U.S.C. § 841
|NELSON DECUIRE
|CR 17-395 CRB
CR 17-391 EMC
CR 17-393 WHA
|21 U.S.C. § 841 (three counts)
21 U.S.C. § 846 (three counts)
|JOEL DOMINGUEZ
|CR 17-0375 JST
|21 U.S.C. § 841
21 U.S.C. § 846
|ARMANDO ESPARZA
|CR 17-381 VC
|21 U.S.C. § 841
21 U.S.C. § 846
|JEAN FAALATAINA
|CR 17-373 CRB
|21 U.S.C. § 841
21 U.S.C. § 846
|CENTURY FAATAUI
|CR 16-303 CRB
|18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1)
|SHANE DYLAN FABRIS
|CR 17-386 CRB
|21 U.S.C. § 841 (two counts)
21 U.S.C. § 846
|KRISTIAN SANTOS FIEL
|CR 17-335 VC
|21 U.S.C. § 841 (two counts)
|CHRISTINE FLORES
|CR 17-398 WHO
|21 U.S.C. § 841
21 U.S.C. § 846
|KRYSTAL FLORES
|CR 17-373 CRB
|21 U.S.C. § 841
21 U.S.C. § 846
|RODRICK FORD
|CR 17-377 VC
|21 U.S.C. § 841
18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) (three counts)
26 U.S.C. § 5861(d)
|CARLITA FOWLER
|CR 17-412 VC
|21 U.S.C. § 841 (three counts)
21 U.S.C. § 846
|LORENZO GAINES
|CR 17-371 CRB
|18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) (two counts)
|ALBERTO GARCIA
|CR 17-353 CRB
|18 U.S.C. § 922(k)
|MONICA GARCIA
|CR 17-411 WHO
|21 U.S.C. § 841
|LAWRENCE GILBERT
|CR 17-265 CRB
|18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1)
|ROBERT GUEVARA
|CR 17-378 RS
|21 U.S.C. § 841
21 U.S.C. § 846
|LILLIAN HOVAN
|CR 17-378 RS
|21 U.S.C. § 841
21 U.S.C. § 846
|ETEVATI LEVI
|CR 17-356 EMC
|21 U.S.C. § 841
21 U.S.C. § 846
|ANGELITO MALLARI
|CR 17-403 WHO
CR 17-404 SI
|21 U.S.C. § 841 (five counts)
21 U.S.C. § 846 (two counts)
|JENNIFER MCPIKE
|CR 17-389 RS
|21 U.S.C. § 841
21 U.S.C. § 846
|ALICIA MORALES
|CR 17-398 WHO
|21 U.S.C. § 841
21 U.S.C. § 846
|CARLOS ORELLANA
|CR 17-396 SI
|21 U.S.C. § 841(a)(1) (two counts)
|BRIAN PEREZ
|CR 17-383 SI
CR 17-386 CRB
|18 U.S.C. § 371
18 U.S.C. § 922(a)(1)
18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) (two counts)
21 U.S.C. § 841 (two counts)
21 U.S.C. § 846
|CARL PITTS
|CR 17-412 VC
|21 U.S.C. § 841
21 U.S.C. § 846
|JOSE ALEJANDRO VASQUEZ ROBLEDO
|CR 17-381 VC
|21 U.S.C. § 841
21 U.S.C. § 846
|LUIS ROMERO
|CR 17-336 WHA
|21 U.S.C. § 841
21 U.S.C. § 846
18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(5)
|JAVIER ROSALES
|CR 17-376 SI
|26 U.S.C. § 5861(d)
|EFRAIN SANTAMARIA
|CR 17-389 RS
|18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1)
|DANIELLE SIMRIL
|CR 17-382 CRB
|21 U.S.C. § 841 (two counts)
|KERMIT TANNER
|CR 17-383 SI
CR 17-347 VC
|18 U.S.C. § 371
18 U.S.C. § 922(a)(1)
18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) (three counts)
21 U.S.C. § 841 (two counts)
|SANDY TUIMAVAVE
|CR 15-593 TEH
|18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1)
|BRIAN VANDERCOURT
|CR 16-121 WHO
|21 U.S.C. § 841 (two counts)
|DONNIE YINGLING
|CR 17-388 SI
|18 U.S.C. § 371
18 U.S.C. § 922(a)(1)(A)
18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) (two counts)
21 U.S.C. § 841
|IVAN ZARICH
|CR 16-358
|18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1)
18 U.S.C. § 111(b)
The statutes referenced above correlate to the following alleged offenses:
18 U.S.C. § 371- Conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license
18 U.S.C. § 111(b)- Assault on a federal officer
18 U.S.C. § 922(a)- Dealing in firearms without a license
18 U.S.C. § 922(g)- Felon in possession of a firearm
18 U.S.C. § 922(k)- Possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number
21 U.S.C. § 841- Distribution and/or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance
21 U.S.C. § 846- Conspiracy to distribute and/or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance
26 U.S.C. § 5861(d)- Possession of an unregistered firearm