Battery explodes in Nevada woman’s purse

NEVADA (KRON)– A scary situation occurred during a city council meeting in Nevada after a battery exploded inside a woman’s purse.

The woman was seated in the back of the room when the explosion happened.

Firefighters don’t know what type of battery caused the explosion but do believe it was from a cell phone.

The woman sustained burns to her legs and is recuperating.

