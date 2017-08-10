Big rig flies over center divide on I-280 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A big rig flew over the center divide on Interstate 280 in San Francisco on Thursday afternoon.
A garbage truck going north flew over the center divide and landed southbound.
The No. 1 lane in both directions is blocked.
There is now a gas spill from the big rig.
