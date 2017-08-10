CAMPBELL (KRON) — Campbell police are asking the public for help identifying two girls accused of stealing clothes from downtown stores.
Police say the two are suspects accused of stealing clothes in various stores in the area.
Police say the pair operate as a tag-team, and mainly steal in the downtown area.
So far, no arrests have been made.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 75 ARRESTED IN MASSIVE BAY AREA WEAPONS, DRUG BUST
- FAMILY HEARTBROKEN AS NURSE, HUSBAND FACE DEPORTATION
- OAKLAND MUSICIAN DIES AFTER BEING ROBBED, DRAGGED
- NKOREA DETAILS PLAN TO FIRE MISSILE TOWARD GUAM
- VIDEO SHOWS BABYSITTERS PUTTING 7-MONTH-OLD IN FRIDGE
- MOSCOW MULES IN COPPER MUGS COULD BE POISONING YOU