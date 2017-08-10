Campbell police looking for 2 girls stealing clothes from downtown stores

CAMPBELL (KRON) — Campbell police are asking the public for help identifying two girls accused of stealing clothes from downtown stores.

Police say the two are suspects accused of stealing clothes in various stores in the area.

Police say the pair operate as a tag-team, and mainly steal in the downtown area.

So far, no arrests have been made.

