SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Investigators say a generator on a marijuana farm is to blame for a fire last year that destroyed a dozen homes south of San Francisco.

Authorities said Thursday that they are still investigating whether the pot growing operation in Santa Clara County was legal.

It’s the latest in a string of fires at marijuana growing sites in the past several years.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection investigators say the Loma wildfire that destroyed 28 structures, including 12 homes, was caused by one of three portable generators used at the pot farm.

Spokeswoman Janet Upton says it was one of four wildfires linked to marijuana grows last year.

There were at least five pot-related fires in 2015. No fires this year are known to be caused by pot grows

