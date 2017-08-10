WARNING: THE VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS
LUFKIN, Texas (KRON) — It’s another good reminder to always keep an eye on your surroundings.
A man was brutally beaten and robbed at a gas station, and it was all caught on camera.
It happened Saturday afternoon at a gas station in Lufkin, Texas.
The victim, Richard Archer, says he walked into the store to pay for his gas.
He was filling up before driving with his wife to Houston to see the Astros play when another man grabbed the $35 from his hands.
Archer looked up expecting to see a friend playing a joke on him, but instead, was met with punches, kicks, and stomps to the face, knocking him unconscious.
Police say the robber Andrea Franks-Vanzandt was arrested less than 10 minutes after this happened.
He has been charged with aggravated robbery.
