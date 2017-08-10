Man dies after robbed, dragged from vehicle in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON)— A man died Wednesday morning after he was robbed and dragged from a vehicle.
The incident happened around 12:35 a.m. in the 400 block of Rich Street.
Responding officers found a man suffering from traumatic injuries.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
