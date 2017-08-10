Man tied up during San Francisco home invasion

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a home invasion in San Francisco after a man was tied up and robbed by three suspects Wednesday morning.

The 60-year-old man was woken up at around 11:14 a.m. by three suspects breaking into his home in the 500 block of Hamilton Street, police said.

The suspects demanded property and tied him up while they ransacked the home, according to police.

The suspects took bags, a laptop, tablet, jewelry, and cash.

After they left, the victim was able to free himself and called the police.

No arrests have been made.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES