MISSING: 16-year-old girl from Marin County

MARIN COUNTY (KRON)– Marin County Sheriffs are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday.
Sheriffs said Sarah Jane Tang,16, was wearing a Lowell High School sweat-shirt when she went missing.
Nearly 30 search and rescue personnel searched around Mount Tamalpais on Thursday for the girl.
According to deputies, Tang was hiking with a friend and they got separated.
Sheriffs made contact with the other hiker by phone around 9:30 p.m.
Missing teen is 16 year old Sarah Jane Tang, DOB of 07/05/2001, last seen yesterday wearing gray Lowell HS sweatshirt as seen in this photo. pic.twitter.com/VHaZaNmgDy
— Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) August 10, 2017
Marin deputies and Search & Rescue continuing search for lost/missing 16 year old girl on Mt. Tamalpais this morning. pic.twitter.com/GWR6LcwX9P
— Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) August 10, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- NORTH KOREA THREATENS PREEMPTIVE STRIKE ON GUAM
- SANTA CLARA COUPLE FOUND DEAD IN MURDER-SUICIDE
- DA: WOMAN ARRESTED IN MURDER ON TWIN PEAKS SHOT MAN
- FATHER KILLED IN SHOOTING AT SAN JOSE LIQUOR STORE
- VIDEO: TRUMP WARNS NORTH KOREA OF ‘FIRE AND FURY’
- SAN FRANCISCO STREET SELLS FOR $90K