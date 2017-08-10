MISSING: 16-year-old girl from Marin County

MARIN COUNTY (KRON)– Marin County Sheriffs are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday.

Sheriffs said Sarah Jane Tang,16, was wearing a Lowell High School sweat-shirt when she went missing.

Nearly 30 search and rescue personnel searched around Mount Tamalpais on Thursday for the girl.

According to deputies, Tang was hiking with a friend and they got separated.

Sheriffs made contact with the other hiker by phone around 9:30 p.m.

