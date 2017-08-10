CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Contra Costa County Mosquito and Vector Control officials say two cases of West Nile virus have been detected in the area.

Officials say a dead bird from Walnut Creek tested positive for the virus.

The second case is from the town of Byron where a group of mosquitos tested positive.

“This virus activity is fairly mild in our county for this time of year,” District’s Public Affairs Manager Deborah Bass said. “But, even then, people need to take precaution against mosquito bites, mainly, getting rid of standing water so that mosquitoes can’t breed in the first place. That’s always better than combating them later.”

Officials say crews will be conducting extra surveillance and mosquito control in the areas where the two cases were discovered.

Residents can reduce their risk of contracting mosquito-borne diseases by following these guidelines:

Dump or drain standing water. Mosquitoes can’t begin their lives without water.

Defend yourself – use repellents containing DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are present, typically dawn and dusk.

Maintain neglected swimming pools. Just one can produce more than 1 million mosquitoes and affect people up to five miles away.

Report dead birds to the state hotline: 1-877-968-2473 or by visiting the California Department of Public Health’s website. All reports are crucial.

