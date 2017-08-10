Mother, child injured after tree branch falls on picnic at Menlo College

By Published:

ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — A mother and her 2-year-old child were injured when a tree branch fell on them at a company picnic held at Menlo College.

A family member says the mother, Jasmine Garcia, suffered a broken toe and her daughter, Zealyn, has a fractured skull and underwent surgery on her eyelid after the tree branch fell Sunday in Menlo Park.

The branch was 50 feet (15 meters) long and 3 feet (0.91 meters) in diameter.

Menlo Fire Department Capt. Jane Hunt says the oak tree branch “separated from the main trunk”. Menlo Firefighter Sean Cole says witnesses heard a snap and the branch fell two seconds later.

Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman says the college and fire department will have tree safety inspections next week.

