ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — A mother and her 2-year-old child were injured when a tree branch fell on them at a company picnic held at Menlo College.

A family member says the mother, Jasmine Garcia, suffered a broken toe and her daughter, Zealyn, has a fractured skull and underwent surgery on her eyelid after the tree branch fell Sunday in Menlo Park.

The branch was 50 feet (15 meters) long and 3 feet (0.91 meters) in diameter.

Menlo Fire Department Capt. Jane Hunt says the oak tree branch “separated from the main trunk”. Menlo Firefighter Sean Cole says witnesses heard a snap and the branch fell two seconds later.

Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman says the college and fire department will have tree safety inspections next week.

