SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of people will be coming to San Francisco for the annual Outside Lands Music Festival.

This is the 10th year the three-day music festival is being held at Golden Gate Park.

This year, well-known artists will be headlining the show like Metallica, The Who, and Lorde.

Not only can you enjoy music, but you can also enjoy food, wine, and beer too.

The city is encouraging all festivalgoers to take public transportation as there will be several road closures near the area.

The event starts on Friday and lasts through the weekend.

RESOURCES:

Event Information: https://www.sfoutsidelands.com/

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/SFOutsideLands/

Tickets: https://www.stubhub.com/outside-lands-music-festival-tickets/grouping/283486/

Transportation Information: https://www.sfmta.com/calendar/alerts/outside-lands-service

Previous KRON4 stories: http://kron4.com/?s=outside+lands+golden+gate