People Behaving Badly: Alameda pedestrian safety crackdown

By and Published:

 

ALAMEDA (KRON) — Guess what.

School is about to start up, which means kids walking to school. Many will need to cross the street to get to and from the classroom.

And that means we need to pay close attention when driving.

In one East Bay city, they are providing a visual reminder to drivers of their responsibility on the road.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s