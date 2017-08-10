Police release video of man nailed to a tree

NEW MEXICO (KRON)–New Mexico police released footage of officers rescuing a man who was nailed to a tree.

Police were called when a worker found a man with both of his hands nailed to a tree.

The victim told police that two men were sent to threaten him after a failed real estate deal.

It took crews several hours to free the man from the tree.

