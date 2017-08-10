San Francisco man accused of uploading, trading child porn

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–San Francisco police arrested a 32-year-old man last Thursday who is accused of uploading and trading child pornography through the internet, police said.

In July the SFPD Internet Crimes Against Children Unit launched an investigation against San Francisco resident Anton Orobchenko.

Last Thursday, police obtained a warrant to search Orobchenko’s residence on the 1300 block of Turk Street.

According to police, investigators discovered thousands of child pornography videos and images on Orobchenko’s media devices.

He was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, possession of over 600 files of child pornography, possession of child pornography involving sado-masochism, and two counts of distribution of child pornography.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES