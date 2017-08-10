Snapchat video shows babysitters putting 7-month-old in fridge

DANVERS, Mass. (KRON) — Police arrested two juveniles in Massachusetts this week after a Snapchat video shows them putting a 7-month-old baby in a refrigerator.

The baby’s mother asked her niece and a friend to watch her infant daughter for a few minutes so she could take a shower Monday evening at a hotel in Danvers.

“I was horrified,” the mother told CNN affiliate WCVB. “I was in shock. I’m traumatized from that. I don’t want anyone near my child anymore.”

Police say the video shows the 7-month-old’s babysitters, one of whom is the baby’s cousin, put the girl in the refrigerator, close the door completely and laugh.

Within moments they remove the baby, who was unharmed.

“Kids do stupid things. She didn’t – I know she wouldn’t hurt my daughter and that wasn’t her intentions. I think it was all foolishness, stupidity,” the mother said.

But police thought it was criminal. Danvers police arrested and charged the two juveniles the following day.

The mother says she doesn’t believe her niece was trying to abuse her daughter, but rather joking around.

The mother also said her niece is no longer allowed to babysit or see her 7-month-old.

“You live, you learn and this is a lesson my niece will learn to be careful who you leave your children with. You can’t trust anyone, not even your own family.”

The two babysitters are facing charges of assault and child endangerment.

