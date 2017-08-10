Suspect shot in Hayward police officer-involved shooting identified

By and Published:

HAYWARD (KRON) — KRON4 now knows the name of the suspect who Hayward police say drove at officers in a stolen vehicle, prompting an officer to shoot at him.

Police have identified 26-year-old Martin Harlan as the alleged culprit.

On Saturday evening, officers say a man walked out of his house to find Harlan stealing his truck.

The victim called the police and then got in another car to follow Harlan.

That’s when he began shooting at the victim.

When police arrived, Harlan started driving towards police, forcing officers to open fire.

Harlan was eventually taken into custody.

No one was injured.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s