HAYWARD (KRON) — KRON4 now knows the name of the suspect who Hayward police say drove at officers in a stolen vehicle, prompting an officer to shoot at him.

Police have identified 26-year-old Martin Harlan as the alleged culprit.

On Saturday evening, officers say a man walked out of his house to find Harlan stealing his truck.

The victim called the police and then got in another car to follow Harlan.

That’s when he began shooting at the victim.

When police arrived, Harlan started driving towards police, forcing officers to open fire.

Harlan was eventually taken into custody.

No one was injured.

