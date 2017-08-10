SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Knowing when the right age to let your kid have a smartphone can be a tough decision.
KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate talked with an expert to get some advice on how to make the call.
Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.
WEB LINKS:
Caroline Knorr – https://www.commonsensemedia.org/users/caroline-knorr/bio
https://www.commonsensemedia.org/
https://www.commonsensemedia.org/cell-phone-parenting/whats-the-right-age-for-parents-to-get-their-kids-a-cell-phone#
https://www.babble.com/parenting/wait-until-8th-pledge-keep-kids-off-cell-phones/
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 75 ARRESTED IN MASSIVE BAY AREA WEAPONS, DRUG BUST
- FAMILY HEARTBROKEN AS NURSE, HUSBAND FACE DEPORTATION
- OAKLAND MUSICIAN DIES AFTER BEING ROBBED, DRAGGED
- NKOREA DETAILS PLAN TO FIRE MISSILE TOWARD GUAM
- VIDEO SHOWS BABYSITTERS PUTTING 7-MONTH-OLD IN FRIDGE
- MOSCOW MULES IN COPPER MUGS COULD BE POISONING YOU