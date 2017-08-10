The World According to Gary: LeBron James lets loose



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom is joined by sports reporter Henry Wofford. The pair talks about LeBron James loosening up, feline dashes onto the field during a Cardinals game, and the McGregor fight song.

LeBron and James Cordon teamed up for another rendition of Carpool Karaoke. Henry believes that Lebron is learning a lot from Steph Curry, like how to let loose.

A feisty feline dashed onto the field during the Cardinals game against the Royals. A groundskeeper ran after the cat and was met with claws.

McGregor fans have amped it up a notch. Mick Konstantin debuted a song he penned for the fighter. The lyrics read,” There’s only one Conor McGregor, and there’s no fighter better//And he’s going to knock out Floyd Mayweather.”

