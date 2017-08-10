Uber, McDonald’s team up for Free Ice Cream Fridays

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/CNN) — Uber and McDonald’s have a sweet offer for Uber users in 10 cities across the country, including San Francisco.

Order ice cream using the ride-sharing app, and if you are matched, Uber will deliver a collectible ice cream cone to you.

Then, you can take the cone to a McDonald’s every Friday for a free ice cream.

Uber has offered occasional ice cream delivery since 2012, bringing more than 200,000 treats to cities around the world.

The lucky cities, including San Francisco, are Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Seattle, Toronto and Washington, D.C.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES