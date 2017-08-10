OAKLAND (KRON) — Five police officers of Mexican heritage were recognized Thursday for their outstanding service in the community.

The ceremony took place at the consulate general office of Mexico in San Francisco.

The five officers were chosen by their peers in the Oakland Police Department.

The consulate general says this is the first time Mexican officers from the Bay Area received honorary recognition from his office.

“The American heroes also have Hispanic last names, and they also have Mexican heritage,” Consulate General of Mexico Gemi José González López said. “So for us, it was very important to recognize these heroes that are working for their communities and are having great contributions for the U.S. And especially in Oakland.”

The officers’ families were in attendance at Thursday’s ceremony along with Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick, who told the audience that she is very proud of these officers for their outstanding service and for their Mexican heritage.

Starting Thursday, the consulate general office plans on honoring Mexican-American police officers in the Bay Area every year.

“I am very humbled, proud,” Oakland police Sgt. Robert Trevino said. “It’s an exciting moment. I have a lot of emotions going on right now. It truly is an honor.”

