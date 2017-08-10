SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — First responders who rushed into the fatal active shooter situation at a San Francisco UPS building back in June talked publicly about what it was like that day.

Seventeen people from various agencies were honored for their bravery by San Francisco’s Mayor Ed Lee.

“Calm down, get in there, it’s your job, help those people,” San Francisco Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Lee said.

Lee remembers what was running in his head as he got on-scene after hearing reports of a gunman inside the UPS facility in Potrero Hill.

“There is an element of fear,” Deputy Lee said. “But sometimes, you just have to push past it, and know that what you’re doing is you’re going in there to save people’s lives.”

There are a lot of people that did a lot of exceptional things that day as far as going above and beyond.

One San Francisco police officer remembered how confusing those first moments were as they rushed into a situation where others were rushing out.

“We just had several people telling us today, there’s a guy inside, he’s shooting,” Officer Garth Sutton said. “And you know, everybody’s wearing brown UPS uniforms, and telling us, ‘Hey, he’s wearing exactly what we’re wearing.’ So, you can imagine it’s going to hard to look at that situation and go, ‘Who’s the shooter.’”

Four workers were killed including the gunman who shot himself.

On Thursday, the mayor thanked those who were there for their quick response, which more than likely saved lives.

“At the moment of tremendous need, you were there, and I want to say thank you on behalf of the City and County of San Francisco because I got to hug my UPS driver last week,” Mayor Lee said.

The 17 heroes, which also included paramedics, dispatchers, CHP, and officers from the UCSF Police Department, were given commendations and heart-shaped pins with the city seal.

Several of those KRON4 talked with said while they are honored, protecting the city and its citizens is the job they are paid to do.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES