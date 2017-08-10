OAKLAND (KRON) — A heartbroken family in the Oakland is on the brink of breaking up.

A registered nurse who, with her husband, illegally immigrated to this country nearly three decades ago and raised a law-abiding family faces the real threat of deportation.

And it appears time is running out.

“Emotionally, I’m devastated,” Maria Mendoza-Sanchez said.

The life Mendoza-Sanchez and her husband Eusebio have built in the United States is crumbling.

“I’ve been trying to be as strong as I can,” Mendoza-Sanchez said.

But now that Maria and Eusebio’s immigration attorney has told them they’re essentially out of all legal options to prevent their pending deportation, the couple that immigrated to the United States in the late 80s and early 90s has already booked their flight back to Mexico next week.

They have raised four kids together, three of them born in America.

Their oldest daughter, Vianney, is expected to manage the household in Oakland.

Though, Maria says her young son will live with her and her husband south of the border.

“This administration says that they want good people and that’s who my family is,” Vianney said. “They don’t want bad hombres, and my parents have never, ever done anything. No criminal convictions. None of us either have ever been in trouble with the law, ever. Not even in trouble at school.”

At 23 years old, Vianney graduated from UC Santa Cruz on the Dean’s list.

Unlike her siblings, she wasn’t born in States but has remained through the Obama administration’s immigration policy, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

That is a policy the Trump administration has chosen not to expand and is currently under review.

That is deeply concerning for Vianney because her sisters are counting on her now.

“And, if DACA ends, I don’t know,” Vianney said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen to them. I don’t know if we’re all going to have to leave, and that’s not really what I wanted for my family at all.”

The cloud of deportation has hovered over this family since 2002, but since then, they’ve proven several hardships and have been granted stays.

Maria, who came here as a housekeeper, paid her own way through college and is now a registered nurse who works with cancer patients at Highland Hospital.

Maria says the Trump administration recently canceled their stay.

And Immigration and Customs Enforcement has ordered her and her husband, a truck driver, out of the country.

“It’s really hard to think about it,” Mendoza-Sanchez said. “It’s, it’s a way of dying without being dead.”

And unless something miraculous happens, Maria and Eusebio say they will follow the deportation orders and leave for Mexico next week.

Sen. Diane Feinstein weighed in:

Maria and Eusebio Sanchez are hardworking parents. These are the kind of people we should welcome into the United States with open arms. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) August 11, 2017

