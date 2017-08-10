ORINDA (KRON) — Several people who live on a quiet Orinda street are complaining that there has been a rise in traffic during rush hour times.

On Orchard Road, what starts out to be a normal morning ends up becoming a traffic nightmare.

Several people say you see lines of cars going up and down the street because of recent construction in the area.

Now, residents are blaming city officials for allowing this to happen and threaten their safety.

It has been unbelievable to us that our own city threw us under the bus, literally,” resident Lynn Ballou said. “And just gave us up because East Bay MUD pressured them into allowing this to happen.”

Residents in that area say this traffic problem has been going on for several weeks now.

Both city officials and East Bay MUD officials have not said how much longer residents should expect this to continue.

