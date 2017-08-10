Walmart apologizes for guns near school items

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Walmart issued an apology after one of its stores placed guns next to back to school items.

A picture of a gun case under a sign that read, “Own the school year like a hero,” was shared on social media.

Some believe that Walmart was marketing guns as back to school items.

The company said it regrets the sign being placed over the guns and called it inappropriate.

The sign has since been taken down.

