WATCH: Fan bum-rushes stage during Britney Spears concert in Las Vegas

KLAS Published:

 

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested Wednesday after bum-rushing the stage at Britney Spears’ “Piece of Me” show at Planet Hollywood.

The stage crasher has been identified as 37-year-old Jess Webb.

According to law enforcement sources with TMZ, Webb was said to be acting in a disorderly manner during her performance, so security asked him to leave the venue. However, Webb took it upon himself to jump onstage, and that’s when he was tackled by her back up dancers and body guards.

KLAS viewer Taylor Olson shared the following video with us:

Spears, who was oblivious to what was happening, was finishing her “Till the World Ends” song when she asked the audience, “Are you guys having fun?”

When Spears noticed what was happening, she asked, “Is everything ok? What’s going on?”

There weren’t any weapons found on him. He was arrested for trespassing.

