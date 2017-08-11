10th annual Outside Lands kicks off today

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The 10th annual Outside Lands music festival kicks off Friday at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

210,000 of people are expected to attend the festival over the next three days.

Half of the people attending will be from the Bay Area and the other half are from all around the world.

This year, well-known artists will be headlining the show like Metallica, The Who, and Lorde.

There will be four stages at the event.

More than 80 restaurants, 40 wineries, and 30 brewers will serve people at the festival.

Organizers say there is very limited parking at the festival and suggest taking alternative means of transportation.

RESOURCES:

Event Information: https://www.sfoutsidelands.com/

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/SFOutsideLands/

Tickets: https://www.stubhub.com/outside-lands-music-festival-tickets/grouping/283486/

Transportation Information: https://www.sfmta.com/calendar/alerts/outside-lands-service

Previous KRON4 stories: http://kron4.com/?s=outside+lands+golden+gate

