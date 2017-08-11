14-year-old girl missing in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY (KRON) — A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in Lake County on Friday.
Savanah Santos went missing out of Lakeport at around 3:30 p.m.
She is described as Pacific Islander, about 4 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs around 80 pounds.
