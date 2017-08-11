Air Force B-1B Bombers arrive in Guam

By Published: Updated:

(KRON) Air Force B-1B Lancer Bombers arrived on the island of Guam Friday morning.

President Donald Trump is warning of military action, saying the U.S. is “locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely.”

Trump tweeted: “Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. ”

North Korea has announced a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers. If carried out, it would be its most provocative missile launch to date.

 

