ATF: Oakland construction fire cause undetermined

By Published:

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Officials say they cannot determine the cause of a huge fire that destroyed an Oakland apartment building in July that was under construction.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Friday in a prepared statement that its investigators cannot confirm the cause of the July 7 blaze after examining all the evidence.

The seven-story apartment complex was planned to house 196 families at market rates when it was completed next spring. There were no injuries in the blaze.

Federal authorities say three earlier fires in the area were arson and local developers believe the July 7 fire was linked.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said at a news conference that the string of fires in Oakland was hurting a city in the middle of a housing crisis.

