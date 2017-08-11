Burglars target East Bay community of Blackhawk

By Published:

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Police are investigating several home burglaries in the East Bay community of Blackhawk.

There have been eight home burglaries in Blackhawk since May. The most recent burglaries happened last week when three homes were targeted.

Police have released surveillance pictures of the burglars.

In each case, the burglars went through the back of the house which is up against a golf course.

